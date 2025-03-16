Oswaldo Cabrera News: Belts second spring homer

Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Sunday in a Grapefruit League victory against the Rays.

Cabrera reached in all four of his plate appearances Sunday, and his performance was highlighted by a solo shot to left-center field in the fourth inning. Though he played first base in the contest, Cabrera is slated to begin the regular season as New York's starting third baseman with DJ LeMahieu likely to open on the IL due to a left calf strain. Cabrera has proved worthy of a chance to start with his play this spring, as he's slashing .333/.405/.515 with two homers, three RBI, five runs and a stolen base over 37 plate appearances.