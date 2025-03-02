Oswaldo Cabrera News: Could claim starting 3B job

Cabrera is among a group of Yankees who could start at third base on Opening Day if DJ LeMahieu (calf) isn't ready to play, CJ Haddad of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu has said that he doesn't think his calf injury is serious, but the issue nonetheless puts his Opening Day status in doubt. Cabrera could be the next man up if LeMahieu misses regular-season time, as he logged 74 games at the hot corner last season and entered camp as the favorite to back up LeMahieu at the start of the upcoming campaign. Cabrera's stiffest competition for the role, should it become available, is probably Oswald Peraza, though Pablo Reyes -- who is in camp as a non-roster invitee on a minor-league deal -- could theoretically factor into the mix as well.