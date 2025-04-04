Oswaldo Cabrera News: Drives in four in win

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Pirates.

Cabrera had a two-run single in the second inning to open the scoring, then added an RBI single in the third and a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. Prior to Friday, the 26-year-old had yet to log an RBI all season, though this was his second multi-hit effort. He's batting .316 (6-for-19) with two walks over 21 plate appearances across seven games so far, and he's seeing strong-side platoon duties at third base in the absence of DJ LeMahieu (calf).