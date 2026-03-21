Oswaldo Cabrera News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Yankees optioned Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Cabrera returned from ankle surgery in early March and had been attempting to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster as a bench utility piece, but he'll come up short after going just 2-for-14 in Grapefruit League play. Once he gets a few more at-bats at Triple-A to knock off some rust, he may be a candidate for a midseason promotion.
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