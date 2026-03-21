Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Yankees optioned Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Cabrera returned from ankle surgery in early March and had been attempting to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster as a bench utility piece, but he'll come up short after going just 2-for-14 in Grapefruit League play. Once he gets a few more at-bats at Triple-A to knock off some rust, he may be a candidate for a midseason promotion.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswaldo Cabrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswaldo Cabrera See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
170 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
182 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
307 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
312 days ago