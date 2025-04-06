Fantasy Baseball
Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera News: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Cabrera will take a seat for the second day in a row after starting at third base in each of preceding five contests. Though Cabrera is batting .316 on the season and still appears to be the preferred option at the hot corner, manager Aaron Boone will rewarded Oswald Peraza with another start after Peraza went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in Saturday's 10-4 win.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
