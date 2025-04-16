Oswaldo Cabrera News: Sitting again Wednesday

Cabrera is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Royals on Wednesday.

The switch-hitting Cabrera has faced southpaws this season, but it appears he is working in a platoon with Oswald Peraza, who is starting Wednesday at the hot corner and batting ninth against Royals left-hander Kris Bubic. Cabrera is slashing .278/.333/.278 with four runs scored and 10 RBI across 39 plate appearances to start the season.