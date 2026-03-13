Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera News: Starting in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cabrera (ankle) is starting in right field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Cabrera made his spring debut last week, which was his first game action since undergoing surgery to repair a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle last May. He's gone 0-for-4 with a walk in his three Grapefruit League games thus far. Cabrera is competing for a bench role on New York's Opening Day roster.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
