Oswaldo Cabrera News: Starting in RF
Cabrera (ankle) is starting in right field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.
Cabrera made his spring debut last week, which was his first game action since undergoing surgery to repair a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle last May. He's gone 0-for-4 with a walk in his three Grapefruit League games thus far. Cabrera is competing for a bench role on New York's Opening Day roster.
