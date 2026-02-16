Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera News: Won't play in games right away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cabrera (ankle) will not play in Grapefruit League games right away, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cabrera is considered fully healthy after undergoing left ankle surgery last May, but he will be eased into game action. Barring any setbacks with the ankle, Cabrera should be part of the Yankees' Opening Day roster in a utility role.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
