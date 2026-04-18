Otto Kemp News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Kemp has appeared in 10 games for the Phillies this season, during which he's managed just a .282 OPS through 22 plate appearances. He'll head back to the minors to get back on track, and Felix Reyes will come up from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot.
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