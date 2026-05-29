Otto Kemp News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Kemp has gone just 2-for-25 with a 1:10 BB:K over 13 games during his time with the big club this season and will head back to Lehigh Valley to try to get back on track. Steward Berroa will grab Kemp's spot on the roster.
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