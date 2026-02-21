Otto Kemp News: Ready for spring opener
Kemp (kneecap, shoulder) will start in left field and bat cleanup in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Blue Jays, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kemp underwent a pair of surgeries in the offseason -- one to repair a fracture in his left kneecap and another to clean out damage to his left shoulder. He seems to be a full-go this spring regardless, and the 26-year-old Kemp appears slated to fill a super-utility role for Philadelphia after appearing at four different positions as a rookie (third base, first base, second base and left field).
