Otto Kemp News: Summoned from Triple-A
The Phillies recalled Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Philadelphia is scheduled to face off against a pair of lefty starters (Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott) during its three-game series with Cincinnati to begin the week, so Kemp will provide the big club with an extra right-handed bat. While he's up with the big club, Kemp could be a candidate to fill the short side of a platoon with Bryson Stott in the infield or Justin Crawford or Brandon Marsh in the outfield.
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