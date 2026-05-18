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Otto Kemp News: Summoned from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Phillies recalled Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Philadelphia is scheduled to face off against a pair of lefty starters (Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott) during its three-game series with Cincinnati to begin the week, so Kemp will provide the big club with an extra right-handed bat. While he's up with the big club, Kemp could be a candidate to fill the short side of a platoon with Bryson Stott in the infield or Justin Crawford or Brandon Marsh in the outfield.

Otto Kemp
Philadelphia Phillies
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