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Otto Lopez News: Another multi-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored during Miami's 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Lopez came home to score in the third inning after Connor Norby drew a bases-loaded walk, and the former gave the Marlins their fourth run of the game after his infield single scored Esteury Ruiz. Lopez is up to 12 multi-hit games on the season, four of which have come over his last eight outings. The 27-year-old shortstop has accumulated 43 hits and has a .336 batting average, both of which are second-best in the majors behind Shea Langeliers (45 hits) and Ildemaro Vargas (.388 BA), respectively.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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