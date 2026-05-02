Otto Lopez News: Another multi-hit game
Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored during Miami's 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Lopez came home to score in the third inning after Connor Norby drew a bases-loaded walk, and the former gave the Marlins their fourth run of the game after his infield single scored Esteury Ruiz. Lopez is up to 12 multi-hit games on the season, four of which have come over his last eight outings. The 27-year-old shortstop has accumulated 43 hits and has a .336 batting average, both of which are second-best in the majors behind Shea Langeliers (45 hits) and Ildemaro Vargas (.388 BA), respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Otto Lopez See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Otto Lopez See More