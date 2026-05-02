Otto Lopez News: Another multi-hit game

Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored during Miami's 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Lopez came home to score in the third inning after Connor Norby drew a bases-loaded walk, and the former gave the Marlins their fourth run of the game after his infield single scored Esteury Ruiz. Lopez is up to 12 multi-hit games on the season, four of which have come over his last eight outings. The 27-year-old shortstop has accumulated 43 hits and has a .336 batting average, both of which are second-best in the majors behind Shea Langeliers (45 hits) and Ildemaro Vargas (.388 BA), respectively.