Otto Lopez News: Big day against former club

Lopez went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with in 2021, Lopez tied his career high for hits in a game while swiping multiple bags for the second time in the last 11 contests. The 27-year-old shortstop boosted his batting average to an MLB-leading .342 with the performance, and through 56 games he also sports four homers, 10 steals, 23 RBI and 31 runs.