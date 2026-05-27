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Otto Lopez News: Big day against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Lopez went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with in 2021, Lopez tied his career high for hits in a game while swiping multiple bags for the second time in the last 11 contests. The 27-year-old shortstop boosted his batting average to an MLB-leading .342 with the performance, and through 56 games he also sports four homers, 10 steals, 23 RBI and 31 runs.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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