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Otto Lopez News: Extends streak with three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 8:27am

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

The shortstop has hit safely in 11 straight games, a hot streak that has seen Lopez rack up a .435/.435/.609 slash line with five doubles, a homer, a steal, four RBI and seven runs. Lopez's .351 batting average on the season is second in the majors behind the .353 mark of Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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