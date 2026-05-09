Otto Lopez News: Extends streak with three-hit game

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

The shortstop has hit safely in 11 straight games, a hot streak that has seen Lopez rack up a .435/.435/.609 slash line with five doubles, a homer, a steal, four RBI and seven runs. Lopez's .351 batting average on the season is second in the majors behind the .353 mark of Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas.