Otto Lopez News: Getting breather Wednesday
Lopez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Reds.
Lopez had been listed in the Marlins' initial lineup, but that was a clerical error as he had been scheduled for a day off, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Leo Jimenez will cover shortstop and bat eighth for Miami.
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