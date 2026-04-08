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Otto Lopez News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 2:02pm

Lopez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Reds.

Lopez had been listed in the Marlins' initial lineup, but that was a clerical error as he had been scheduled for a day off, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Leo Jimenez will cover shortstop and bat eighth for Miami.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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