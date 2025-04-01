Otto Lopez News: Hot start to season continues

Lopez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

The second baseman gave the Marlins an early lead when he touched up David Peterson for a solo shot in the first inning. It was Lopez's second homer in five games after he hit only six in 117 contests last season, and he's come out of the gates flying with a .400 (8-for-20) batting average. Lopez never flashed much pop in the minors, but at 26 years old, he could be maturing into some extra power.