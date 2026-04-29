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Otto Lopez News: Keeps banging out hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Lopez went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old shortstop has hit safely in 14 of the last 16 games with three three-hit performances, a stretch in which he's batting .333 (22-for-66). Lopez is coming off a breakout 2025 but he doesn't appear to have reached his ceiling, and the surge has pushed his slash line on the season to .325/.366/.500 with seven doubles, two triples, three homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 20 runs in 29 contests.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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