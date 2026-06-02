Otto Lopez News: On base four times in win
Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's win over the Nationals.
After a brief 0-for-11 skid over the prior three games, Lopez put together another multi-hit performance to boost his batting average on the season back up to a league-leading .333. Since the beginning of May, the 27-year-old shortstop is slashing .345/.368/.440 with eight doubles, one homer, five steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs in 30 contests.
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