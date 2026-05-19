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Otto Lopez News: On base four times Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta.

The shortstop racked up his 10th multi-hit performance in 18 games this month, boosting his May batting average to a blistering .384 (28-for-73). The surge has lifted Lopez's slash line on the season to .346/.377/.497 with four homers, eight steals, 21 RBI and 30 runs in 48 contests.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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