Otto Lopez News: On base four times Tuesday
Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta.
The shortstop racked up his 10th multi-hit performance in 18 games this month, boosting his May batting average to a blistering .384 (28-for-73). The surge has lifted Lopez's slash line on the season to .346/.377/.497 with four homers, eight steals, 21 RBI and 30 runs in 48 contests.
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