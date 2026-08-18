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Otto Lopez News: On base three times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Lopez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The shortstop remains mired in a 33-game homer drought, and Lopez's overall production is beginning to sag as well. Through 67 plate appearances in August, he's managed a .222/.254/.254 slash line with two doubles, two steals, four RBI and nine runs in 15 contests.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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