Otto Lopez News: On base three times Monday

Lopez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The shortstop remains mired in a 33-game homer drought, and Lopez's overall production is beginning to sag as well. Through 67 plate appearances in August, he's managed a .222/.254/.254 slash line with two doubles, two steals, four RBI and nine runs in 15 contests.