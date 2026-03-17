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Otto Lopez News: Pops first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Lopez went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old shortstop took Lazaro Estrada deep with two outs in the first inning, giving Lopez his first homer of the spring. After playing for Team Canada in the WBC, Lopez has just 15 Grapefruit League plate appearances, but he's collected six hits (.400 batting average) in that time with only one strikeout. Lopez is looking to build on a solid 2025 campaign in which he delivered 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 143 games.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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