Otto Lopez News: Powers offense in loss
Lopez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.
Lopez finished the night a double shy of the cycle, highlighted by a 401-foot homer in the sixth inning. It continued a torrid start for the 27-year-old, who has now hit safely in 16 of 19 games to open the campaign while posting eight multi-hit efforts. Overall, he's slashing .347/.400/.583 with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and three steals across 80 plate appearances.
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