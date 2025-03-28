Otto Lopez News: Slugs homer in loss to Pittsburgh

Lopez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and walk in a 4-3 loss to the Pirates on Friday.

With his team trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Lopez gave the Marlins new life with a two-run shot to narrow the gap. The 26-year-old is not known as a power threat with just seven home runs at the major league level over 419 at-bats, but he enjoyed a solid .270 batting average in 2024 and plays strong defense, so he should be a fixture in the Miami lineup.