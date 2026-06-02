Otto Lopez News: Smacks solo homer Tuesday
Lopez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Miami's 7-3 win over Washington on Tuesday.
The Marlins hit three consecutive home runs off Miles Mikolas in the fifth inning, capped off by Lopez's solo shot, which was his fifth deep ball of the season and first since May 5 against the Orioles. Over his last seven games, Lopez has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with two steals, three RBI and two extra-base hits.
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