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Otto Lopez News: Strong start continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Lopez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Detroit.

Lopez left the yard for the second time this season, accounting for Miami's entire offense Sunday. The shortstop has hit safely in all but three of his first 15 games, tallying multiple knocks in six outings. Overall, Lopez is batting a hot .327 with seven extra-base hits, six RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
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