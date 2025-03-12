Otto Lopez News: Sudden power display Tuesday

Lopez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The second baseman touched up Erick Fedde for a two-run homer in the fourth inning before taking Roddery Munoz deep for a solo shot in the sixth. The blasts were Lopez's first extra-base hits this spring, and the 26-year-old didn't display much power in the minors, so it's unlikely this performance was a sign of things to come. His primary fantasy appeal will come on the basepaths -- Lopez swiped 20 bags in 24 attempts over 117 regular-season games in 2024 while slashing .270/.313/.377.