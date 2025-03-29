Otto Lopez News: Swipes bag in win

Lopez went 3-for-5 with a walk, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Lopez stole his first base of the season in the second inning and later scored the game-winning run in the 12th frame. While the Marlins' lineup may not generate much excitement, the 26-year-old has tallied five hits with a homer, four RBI, three runs scored and a steal across the season's first three games.