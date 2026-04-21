Otto Lopez News: Swipes fourth bag
Lopez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
The Marlins' shortstop extended his hitting streak to nine games with another strong performance. Lopez has had a blistering start to 2026, slashing .337/.391/.554 through 22 contests with 10 extra-base hits, including three homers, along with four steals, 11 RBI and 18 runs while consistently batting in the middle of the order.
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