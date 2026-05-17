Otto Lopez News: Swipes two bags in loss

Lopez went 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Lopez was productive despite the outcome, highlighted by his first multi-steal effort of the campaign. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-20 with four RBI during that stretch. He leads the majors with a .344 batting average to go along with four homers, 21 RBI, 28 runs scored and seven steals across 195 plate appearances.