Otto Lopez News: Three more hits Friday
Lopez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.
Lopez now has a trio of three-hit games in the last seven contests and has recorded multiple hits in 11 of Miami's 32 games to begin the season. He smacked his eighth double in the bottom of the first inning and then produced RBI singles in the eighth and ninth. Lopez is now slashing .333/.371/.504 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 6:26 BB:K across 132 plate appearances.
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