Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie Injury: On bench again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Caissie (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Caissie is on the bench for the second day in a row, after an illness caused him to be scratched from the lineup prior to Saturday's 4-0 win. The Phillies are sending left-hander Jesus Luzardo to the hill Sunday, so Caissie's continued absence from the starting nine might have more to do with the matchup than him being limited by the illness.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago