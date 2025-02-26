Owen Caissie Injury: Optioned to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Caissie (groin) to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The club also reassigned Brett Bateman (hand), Brandon Birdsell (lat) and Antonio Santos to minor-league camp. Caissie underwent core muscle surgery over the offseason and has been slowed in camp by a groin injury, which may or may not be related to the operation. It's not clear when Caissie might be ready to play in games, but he'll begin the year with Iowa.