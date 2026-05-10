Owen Caissie Injury: Scratched with triceps injury

The Marlins scratched Caissie from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals due to left triceps discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Heriberto Hernandez will enter the Marlins' starting nine as a replacement for Caissie, batting seventh while occupying left field. Though Miami has mostly shielded him from southpaws this season, the left-handed-hitting Caissie has struggled to a .198/.254/.317 slash line while striking out at a 41.2 percent clip over 114 plate appearances.