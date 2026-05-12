Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie Injury: Still sitting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Caissie (triceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Manager Clayton McCullough said after Sunday's win over the Nationals that Caissie was likely to be available for Tuesday's series opener, but the outfielder will instead sit out a second consecutive game. The 23-year-old is dealing with left triceps discomfort and should continue to be considered day-to-day.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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