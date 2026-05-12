Owen Caissie Injury: Still sitting Tuesday
Caissie (triceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Manager Clayton McCullough said after Sunday's win over the Nationals that Caissie was likely to be available for Tuesday's series opener, but the outfielder will instead sit out a second consecutive game. The 23-year-old is dealing with left triceps discomfort and should continue to be considered day-to-day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More