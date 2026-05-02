Owen Caissie Injury: Under the weather
Cassie was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Phillies due to an illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
With Cassie not feeling well, the Marlins will start Esteury Ruiz, Jakob Marsee and Kyle Stowers in the outfield from left to right for Saturday's contest. Cassie has struggled at the plate since mid-April, having gone 6-for-45 (.133) with three RBI and a 47.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 15 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 824 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More