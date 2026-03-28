Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Contributes in Miami debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Caissie went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Getting the start at DH and batting eighth against southpaw Kyle Freeland, Caissie got the Marlins on the board in his debut for the team with an RBI double in the second inning. Caissie also struck out twice, however, and his ability to make consistent contact against big-league pitching is still the biggest question mark in his profile. The 23-year-old old, acquired from the Cubs in the offseason, has nothing left to prove in the minors after slashing .281/.379/.505 with 41 homers in 226 games at Triple-A Iowa over the last two seasons.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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