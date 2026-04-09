Owen Caissie News: Doubles twice, drives in three
Caissie went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Reds.
Caissie continues to swing a hot bat for Miami. After striking out in his first at-bat, Caissie doubled home a pair of runs in the fourth doubled and scored in the sixth and singled home another run in the seventh. Thursday marked Caissie's eighth start in 13 games, as he's not getting starts against lefties, and he's now slashing .324/.385/.618 with four doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI, six runs scored, one stolen base and a 3:13 BB:K across 39 trips to the plate.
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