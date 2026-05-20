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Owen Caissie News: Hitting bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Caissie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Miami will keep the left-handed-hitting Caissie on the bench for the second straight night while Atlanta goes with another lefty starting pitcher (Chris Sale). Javier Sanoja will step in for Caissie as Miami's starting right fielder.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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