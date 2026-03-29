Owen Caissie News: Hitting bench against southpaw

Caissie is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The 23-year-old started the first two games of the season and has been productive, going 4-for-8 with two doubles, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored, but he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Jose Quintana pitching for Colorado. It remains to be seen if Caissie operates in a strict platoon given that he started against a left-hander Opening Day, but it'll be Austin Slater that starts in right field for the series finale.