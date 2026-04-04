Owen Caissie News: Hot start continues
Caissie went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
The rookie right fielder launched a Will Warren fastball over the right-field fence in the fifth inning. Caissie has had an impressive start to his Marlins tenure, batting .348 (8-for-23) through seven games with two doubles, two homers, on steal, four runs and nine RBI.
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