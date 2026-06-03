Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Idle against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Caissie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Caissie will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Liam Hicks and Jakob Marsee while southpaw Andrew Alvarez starts for the Nationals. Heriberto Hernandez will pick up a start in the corner outfield in place of Caissie, who has produced a .321/.406/.536 slash line with one home run, 10 RBI and three runs over his last 10 games.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago