Owen Caissie News: Idle against left-hander
Caissie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Caissie will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Liam Hicks and Jakob Marsee while southpaw Andrew Alvarez starts for the Nationals. Heriberto Hernandez will pick up a start in the corner outfield in place of Caissie, who has produced a .321/.406/.536 slash line with one home run, 10 RBI and three runs over his last 10 games.
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