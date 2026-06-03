Owen Caissie News: Idle against left-hander

Caissie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Caissie will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Liam Hicks and Jakob Marsee while southpaw Andrew Alvarez starts for the Nationals. Heriberto Hernandez will pick up a start in the corner outfield in place of Caissie, who has produced a .321/.406/.536 slash line with one home run, 10 RBI and three runs over his last 10 games.