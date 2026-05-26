Owen Caissie News: Idle Tuesday
Caissie is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Caissie will take a seat for the first time since last Wednesday, bringing an end to a stretch of five consecutive starts during which he went 5-for-14 with one home run, two doubles, one walk and seven RBI. Heriberto Hernandez will take Caissie's spot in the outfield and will bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More