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Owen Caissie News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Caissie is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Caissie will take a seat for the first time since last Wednesday, bringing an end to a stretch of five consecutive starts during which he went 5-for-14 with one home run, two doubles, one walk and seven RBI. Heriberto Hernandez will take Caissie's spot in the outfield and will bat seventh.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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