Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 2:27pm

Caissie will bat eighth and DH during Friday's game against the Rockies.

Caissie was left off the initial lineup due to the same-handed matchup against southpaw Kyle Freeland. However, Caissie will join the starting nine after Christopher Morel (oblique) was scratched. Morel's departure meant Connor Norby could move from DH to first base, opening the DH spot for Caissie. It'll be Caissie's Marlins debut.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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