Owen Caissie News: Late addition to lineup
Caissie will bat eighth and DH during Friday's game against the Rockies.
Caissie was left off the initial lineup due to the same-handed matchup against southpaw Kyle Freeland. However, Caissie will join the starting nine after Christopher Morel (oblique) was scratched. Morel's departure meant Connor Norby could move from DH to first base, opening the DH spot for Caissie. It'll be Caissie's Marlins debut.
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