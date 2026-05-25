Owen Caissie News: Picks up two RBI in win
Caissie went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-2 victory over the Blue Jays.
Caissie got in on the offensive action, slugging an RBI double in the fifth inning before adding an RBI single in the eighth frame. Monday marked the outfielder's third multi-hit effort in what has been a challenging campaign. He's hitting .221 with four homers, eight doubles, 26 RBI, 15 runs and three stolen bases across 47 contests in 2026.
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