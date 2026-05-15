Owen Caissie News: Playing time remains sporadic
Caissie is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rays.
The Rays are going with lefty Ian Seymour as an opener and righty Jesse Scholtens as a bulk reliever in Friday's series opener. It's the third time across the Marlins' last five contests that the left-handed-hitting Caissie has been out of the lineup when the opponent is featuring a right-handed starter or primary pitcher. Caissie is slashing just .208/.267/.349 with a 40.8 percent strikeout rate over 37 tilts this season.
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