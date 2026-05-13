Owen Caissie News: Rejoining lineup Wednesday
Caissie (triceps) will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Caissie will rejoin the starting nine for the first time since Saturday, after left triceps discomfort kept him on the bench for the previous two contests. Before the injury cropped up, Caissie had gotten off to an underwhelming start to the 2026 campaign, slashing just .198/.254/.317 with a 41.2 percent strikeout rate over 114 plate appearances.
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