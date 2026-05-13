Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Rejoining lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Caissie (triceps) will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Caissie will rejoin the starting nine for the first time since Saturday, after left triceps discomfort kept him on the bench for the previous two contests. Before the injury cropped up, Caissie had gotten off to an underwhelming start to the 2026 campaign, slashing just .198/.254/.317 with a 41.2 percent strikeout rate over 114 plate appearances.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago