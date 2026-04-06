Owen Caissie News: Sitting against another lefty
Caissie is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Caissie has maintained an excellent .926 OPS through the Marlins' first nine games, but manager Clayton McCullough isn't yet ready to give the left-handed-hitting outfielder more opportunities against same-handed pitching. The 23-year-old will hit the bench for a third consecutive game while the Marlins face off against another lefty (Brandon Williamson), paving the way for Austin Slater to receive another start in right field.
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