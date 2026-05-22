Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Slugs fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Caissie went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

The 23-year-old rookie took Spencer Strider deep in the third inning to get the Marlins on the board. Caissie has homered twice in his last eight games, but those are his only extra-base hits since April 24 and he hasn't produced a multi-hit performance since April 9. Simply making contact has been the biggest issue for Caissie in his first campaign with the Marlins -- through 43 contests this season he's slashing .210/.269/.361 with four home runs, three steals, 15 runs, 20 RBI and a troubling 41.0 percent strikeout rate.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago