Owen Caissie News: Slugs fourth homer

Caissie went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

The 23-year-old rookie took Spencer Strider deep in the third inning to get the Marlins on the board. Caissie has homered twice in his last eight games, but those are his only extra-base hits since April 24 and he hasn't produced a multi-hit performance since April 9. Simply making contact has been the biggest issue for Caissie in his first campaign with the Marlins -- through 43 contests this season he's slashing .210/.269/.361 with four home runs, three steals, 15 runs, 20 RBI and a troubling 41.0 percent strikeout rate.