Owen Caissie headshot

Owen Caissie News: Smacks game-tying homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Caissie went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Marlins' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mets on Friday.

Caissie tied the game at 7-7 after taking Tobias Myers deep to right-center field for a two-run home run. It was the fifth home run of the season for Caissie, three of which have come over his last 15 games. In that 15-game span, the 23-year-old Canadian has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with 12 RBI and one steal.

Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins
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