Owen Caissie News: Smacks game-tying homer Friday
Caissie went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Marlins' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mets on Friday.
Caissie tied the game at 7-7 after taking Tobias Myers deep to right-center field for a two-run home run. It was the fifth home run of the season for Caissie, three of which have come over his last 15 games. In that 15-game span, the 23-year-old Canadian has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with 12 RBI and one steal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Caissie See More