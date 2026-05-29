Owen Caissie News: Smacks game-tying homer Friday

Caissie went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Marlins' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mets on Friday.

Caissie tied the game at 7-7 after taking Tobias Myers deep to right-center field for a two-run home run. It was the fifth home run of the season for Caissie, three of which have come over his last 15 games. In that 15-game span, the 23-year-old Canadian has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with 12 RBI and one steal.